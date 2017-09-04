Enhance Visa holds Australian Education and Immigration Expo in Cebu and Iloilo

Hundreds of Filipino professionals attended the two legs of Enhance Visa’s It’s Time to Move to Australia: Education and Immigration Expo in Cebu and Iloilo.

Attendees got to hear directly from Australian Migration Agent Vikram Sharma on their various options for immigration to Australia. Sharma flew all the way from Melbourne in order to share valuable information on how one can become globally competitive by pursuing meaningful careers in Australia.

As a CEO of a tertiary educational institution in Australia, Sharma also shared about opportunities for further studies in Australia. There are scholarships open for qualified applicants. “Even if you’re not a skilled migrant, if you at least have a bachelor’s degree, there’s an immigration pathway for you even without work experience. That’s through the study pathway,” says Vikram.

Enhance Visa has had immigration expos for nurses in the past but through It’s Time to Move to Australia: Education and Immigration Expo, they are opening more doors not just for nurses but for other Filipino professionals who are interested in immigrating.

Australia is welcoming more skilled immigrants into their country to fill labor shortages and boost the economy. Industries with skill shortages include: healthcare and medical, engineering, agriculture, accounting, and computer science and information technology. Enhance Visa’s managing director Eden Dumont encouraged the attendees, “there is a pathway for every Filipino professional who is interested in making their way to Australia. All they need is to have the courage to go through the process,” she said during the expo.

The first leg was held last August 19, 2017 at Harolds Hotel, Cebu, while the second leg was held last August 26, 2017 at Seda Atria, Iloilo.

The second leg was held a day after the grand opening of Enhance Visa’s new Iloilo office. They transferred to a bigger and more accessible location at Plazuela de Iloilo Benigno Aquino Avenue, Mandurriao Iloilo City.

“We’ve timed this event perfectly to coincide with the opening of our new office so we can better serve our Iloilo clients who are looking to secure their futures abroad,” says Dumont.

Enhance Visa’s 23-year experience in the industry has made them among the most reputable immigration consultancy firms in the country. The company provides comprehensive immigration solutions to Canada, Australia and New Zealand and has helped thousands of Filipino families build a better future abroad.

For more information about Enhance Visa you can visit their website at www.enhanceimmigration.com or contact them through 0917-799- 7700.