Fortemedia Brings ForteVoice(R) iS820 Advanced Voice Processing to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Fortemedia today announced it is providing ForteVoice® iS820 advanced voice processing and Self-Adaptive Adjustment features to the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Galaxy S8 and S8+ has adopted multiple microphones, offering superior voice quality even in a noisy environment. ForteVoice®’s advanced noise suppression greatly reduces intrusive background noise in the calling mode, which also includes VoLTE support.

Fortemedia’s latest generation ForteVoice® iS820 uses Advanced Microphone Array Processing (AMAP), a hybrid voice processing system that combines spatial filtering, source separation, and adaptive statistical signal processing to deliver advanced voice and audio capabilities to consumer electronic devices. Furthermore, Smart Spectrum Analysis (SSA) and Acoustic Awareness (AA) technologies are implemented into this release, presenting more advanced features for smartphones. ForteVoice® iS820’s core technology optimizes voice quality for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, meeting all global wireless operator standards for advanced voice processing with high quality.

In addition to SSA, Acoustic Awareness, which is a noise environment classifier that ForteVoice® iS820 provides to indicate under what noise environment the smartphone is operating, is designated for passing AT&T 15909 test criteria for smartphones. The noise types that can be identified by the noise environment classifier in ForteVoice® iS820 include Traffic road, Traffic X-road, Train station, Car cabin, Cafeteria, Quiet, Office, Home, Pub, and Church/Concert Hall, etc. Supported noise types can be further identified and customized.

“We are excited to provide the ForteVoice® iS820 product, our latest generation voice processing technology, which enables high-quality voice experience for Samsung’s latest flagship products on a worldwide basis,” said Paul Huang, Fortemedia CEO and Chairman. “With our relentless innovation in voice processing solutions that enable Samsung to provide industry-leading voice quality, no matter in traditional or emerging 4G and 5G networks, we are glad and look forward to extending our partnership with Samsung that will continuously bring new and exciting features to their smartphones.”