From Presidential Spokesperson Ernie Abella – On the Earthquake in Mexico City

Date Posted: September 20, 2017 | By Press Release

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Mexico, especially the bereaved families, who were hit and affected by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

The Philippine embassy in Mexico City has been damaged by the earthquake. All our embassy officials and staff are safe, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and they are continuously monitoring the situation and are in touch with the leaders of the Filipino community in Mexico to check the condition of our kababayans.

There has been no report of Filipino casualty as of this time.

