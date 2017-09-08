GCash App Becomes 1st Integrated Payments and Entertainment App in Philippines with GMovies Booking Feature

GCash customers can now easily buy their movie tickets using the GCash mobile app which already includes the GMovies booking feature for an easier and hassle-free experience.

The feature enables users to select cinema locations, movie showing dates, and seat numbers as well as pay on the spot with GCash, thereby, cutting down the time falling in line to buy physical movie tickets. This can be done by just tapping on the “Buy Tickets” tab inside the GCash App.

“Combining payments with entertainment means making finance fun and convenient for everyone. Being able to purchase digital tickets is in line with our goal of building a cashless ecosystem, and this is just one of many solutions we’re planning to implement using GCash,” said John Rubio, CEO and President of Mynt, a subsidiary of Globe Telecom dedicated to developing payments solutions using GCash.

“Our goal has always been to extend convenience to our valued users. The synergy of GMovies which is the only aggregator of movie ticketing in the country and GCash, the Philippines’ leading mobile payment service, widens our reach in serving our customers better. We are excited to take this venture forward in the coming months ahead,” said Glenn Estrella, Vice President of Globe Digital Ventures.

To make the most of the integrated payments and entertainment app experience which is a first in the country, GCash users only need to download or update to the latest GCash App version from iTunes or Google Play, and cash-in to their accounts for free by going to over 12,000 GCash Partner Outlets nationwide.

Customers that book movies using the GCash App from September 1 – 31, 2017 will get a P100 cashback for their first transaction. The feature is currently available for SM Cinemas with Ayala Cinemas to follow soon.

Aside from booking and paying for movies, the GCash app can be used to buy prepaid load, pay bills, send money, make donations, shop online, and purchase goods.

Earlier, GCash also announced the availability of the nation’s first QR code payments service which allows GCash users to pay using their smartphones just by scanning a QR code on a merchant’s signage. This eliminates the need for cash or cards and provides a more secure payment experience.