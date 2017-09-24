Get Today’s Most Stylist Cuts by Sports Barbers

The undercut is back, the man-bun is having a moment and the pompadour is still reigning supreme.

On your next trip to Sports Barbers, do you know which one to ask for? If not, the good guys from Sports Barbers at SM City Cebu will take you into each of the most stylish hairstyles men could sport right now.

The Classic Pompadour

Slicked back with major volume at the top. It takes confidence to pull of this hairstyle. Stylists should know that while you expect a lot of volume here, hair should taper as it moves back and sides are tightly tapered as it goes to a skin fade. The look works best with hair that has a combination of high and low lights that gives the look more depth.

The Disconnected Quiff

The disconnected quiff is a more subtle approach to the classic pompadour but is no less edgy. The volume at the top isn’t as big and it’s complemented by a medium to low fade on the sides. The edginess is introduced by the carefully crafted line shaved into the head that serves as the “side-part.”

The Rockabilly Undercut

Tightly tapered sides and a long top—the rockabilly look takes a more unkept approach to a style defined by simplicity. It works very well with every hair texture. To keep the look updated, opt for a medium fade on the sides, create a side-part and muss up the long strands for that ‘devil-may-care’ vibe.

The Man Bun

A look that challenges stereotypes and allows men to pull their hair back and literally wear their hair in a small bun at the top of their heads. It’s easy, fuss-free and artfully messy. In contrast, the look is paired with beautifully groomed facial hair and you have yourself an aesthetic that’s totally now.

