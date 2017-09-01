Globe Joins DENR’s “Bike. Plant. Hike 2017” Reforestation Initiative

Leading telecommunications company Globe Telecom has joined the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in showcasing the beauty of Philippine forests and in encouraging the public to be part of responsible tourism and proactive reforestation.

Globe employees took part in DENR’s Bike.Hike.Plant 2017 tree-planting initiative organized by the Forest Management Bureau to celebrate Arbor Day and the 154th anniversary of the Philippine Forestry Service. The event was conducted to inspire various stakeholders to take care of the forests as well as widen the network of forestry champions to include bikers and hikers.

The volunteers participated in a 30-km bike and trek activity that runs from the DENR Region 3 Office in Government Center, Maimpis, San Fernando City, Pampanga up to Mt. Arayat National Park. Over 1,000 participants biked around the city and hiked up to the chosen area to plant seedlings of various indigenous and agroforestry tree species.

At the same time, Globe provided Libreng Charging stations during the event to serve everyone who joined the celebration.

“Environmental sustainability is one of the immediate responsibilities of Globe especially in the face of global warming. Thus, aside from reducing and managing the impact of the company’s business operations on the planet, Globe also invests on environmental protection and partners with various organizations, particularly on reforestation programs to reduce our ecological footprint and mitigate the drastic effects of climate change,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe SVP for Corporate Communications.

Earlier, Globe volunteers also supported DENR’s Earth Month activities such as the coastal clean up in Las Pinas Paranaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), the mangrove tree planting activity in Calatagan, Batangas, and watershed ecosystem awareness in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

In 2016, Globe has invested P2.371 million on total environmental protection such as reforestation programs, solid waste manage, and hazardous waste disposal and treatment. It has also donated P1.4 million as initial grant for 13,500 seedlings to non-profit organization Hineleban Foundation which advocates environmental conservation and livelihood development.