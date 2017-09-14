Globe myBusiness Academy Offers Free Training for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Aspiring retail and personal services entrepreneurs now get free access to business and training tools through the enhanced Globe myBusiness Academy Program. Business owners of retail brands, spas, salons, and the like will get to engage with industry experts to gain more insights that will help them stay competitive in the market.

Globe myBusiness Academy is a program for existing or new business owners to learn from more experienced colleagues and experts important tips and business advice. In partnership with Manila Workshops, they will develop and provide free training in the arts, entrepreneurship, health and fitness, personal development, and finance, among others to independent business owners.

Globe myBusiness Senior Advisor Derrick Heng said that those interested in attending future sessions can expect the same diversity in the choice of workshop topics.

“There’s more than one way to provide sustainable livelihood. Employment is one avenue, but empowering entrepreneurs is equally effective, and perhaps even more so. This program with Manila Workshops is our way of helping those who wish to strike out on their own. With the right training, these budding entrepreneurs can go a long way,” said Heng.

Apart from the workshops, Globe myBusiness will introduce a number of business solutions that can be easily added as a service to its postpaid plans. These business solutions were designed for business owners from specific industries in mind.

Personal services establishments can choose from a variety of solutions such as Queuing Solution, a service that allows business owners to better manage store traffic using an automated SMS-based queueing system. Another innovation is the Auto Appointment Reminder that automatically notifies customers of their appointments through SMS. And for those looking for a more efficient way of messaging customers, the Auto SMS Blast Service labels text messages with the sender’s brand name.

Retail shop owners, whether online or a physical store, also have tools to choose from that will help in marketing, selling, and improving operational efficiency. Through myWebsite, retailers can set up their brand pages where they have full control of the content, ultimately helping their brand and online presence. For those who are ready to sell products beyond their social media pages, Shopify is the ideal platform to quickly set up their online store and easily manage customer orders. Lastly, to monitor the movement of products in real-time, myShopkeeper will be a useful inventory management system.

Globe myBusiness is Globe Telecom’s business solution provider that empowers micro, small, and medium enterprises. For more information about Globe myBusiness or follow Globe myBusiness on Facebook for updates on its training programs.