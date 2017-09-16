Globe Thanks Customers with Exciting Surprises on 09.17

917 Day is held each year on September 17, and is one of the most special celebrations of Globe. 0917 after all is its first and most iconic mobile prefix.

This year’s celebration gets even bigger since September 2017 only happens once in this millennium! For this whole 917 month, Globe Rewards launches its biggest line-up of partners for all customers to enjoy perks and freebies from some of the best names in dining, shopping, travel, and entertainment.

“We are grateful for all the support of our customers throughout the years. We strive to make our services better, treat our customers right and ultimately deliver a wonderful connected experience. Through a bigger roster of partners, we look forward to give everyone the simple joys just by being a part of the Globe family,” says Albert de Larrazabal, Chief Commercial Officer of Globe.

Foodies are in for a treat with promos from the country’s top restaurants such as Figaro, Italianni’s, Jamba Juice, and Friday’s. They can also shop their hearts out and indulge in retail therapy with discounts from their favorite retail brands such as Topshop, Topman, Burton Menswear, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Forever 21, Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Sunnies, and Globe Apparel. Special discounts for beauty and wellness products are also up for grabs at Watsons and Beauty Bar.

Jet setters can book their next destination with much-awaited seat sales from AirAsia for their next adventure, while getting around the city is made even better with exclusive promo codes.

Movie and theatre buffs are also in for a treat with premium deals to enjoy the latest titles and famous theatrical shows. Gamers can also extend their playing time in Quantum– they can get extra tokens or game credits with every purchase.

All of these are in the palm of every Globe customer’s hand. By downloading the Globe Rewards app, customers can be updated on the wonderful surprises that are coming their way. This year’s 917 Day celebration is about to get bigger, and all Globe customers can be part of the fun! For the latest updates on Globe Rewards and other exciting surprises, like Globe on Facebook, or follow @enjoyGlobe on Twitter and Instagram.