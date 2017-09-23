Image Source: Posts from the Path Image Source: Posts from the Path

God is the Friend of Silence

Date Posted: September 23, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

God is the Friend of Silence

Date Posted: September 23, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

We Need to Find God,
He Cannot Be Found in Noise and Restlessness.

God Is the Friend of Silence.

See How Nature . . .
Trees, Flowers, Grass
Grow in Silence.

See the Stars, the Moon and Sun . . .
How They Move in Silence.
The More We Receive in Silent Prayer,
The More We Can Give in Our Active Life.

We Need Silence to Be Able to Touch Souls.

The Essential Thing Is Not What We Say,
But What God Says . . .
To us and Through us.

All Our Words Will Be Useless
Unless They Come from Within.
Words Which Do Not Give the Light of Christ . . .
Increase the Darkness.
-Mother Teresa

www.inspirationalarchive.com

About Metrocebu News Team

Image Source: leavesofgrace.blogspot.com
Related

Rock of Ages

Silence was all I could hear while writing in the last two years. It began when my CD player, which ...

Read more
Image Source: Grace Lutheran Church
Related

Listening For Callings

God has blessed me yet again this week. For the third time this spring I have been turned down for a...

Read more