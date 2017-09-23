We Need to Find God,

He Cannot Be Found in Noise and Restlessness.

God Is the Friend of Silence.

See How Nature . . .

Trees, Flowers, Grass

Grow in Silence.

See the Stars, the Moon and Sun . . .

How They Move in Silence.

The More We Receive in Silent Prayer,

The More We Can Give in Our Active Life.

We Need Silence to Be Able to Touch Souls.

The Essential Thing Is Not What We Say,

But What God Says . . .

To us and Through us.

All Our Words Will Be Useless

Unless They Come from Within.

Words Which Do Not Give the Light of Christ . . .

Increase the Darkness.

-Mother Teresa

