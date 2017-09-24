Good Morning, God

Good morning Heavenly Father! I am very busy today, but knew I needed to stop and talk to You before rushing into my day. Forgive me for being to aggressive at times and rushing into projects that I never brought to You in prayer. I’ve done so many stupid things and made some wrong decisions, yet You have kept Your hand upon me. I’m so thankful for that. Now purge my agenda today. Take out of my life those who break my focus off Your assignments. Bring into my life those who grow Your dream within me. Protect me. Talk to me. Keep Your angels around me every hour of this day. I will speak Your name with joy and thanksgiving . I will celebrate Your presence and tell others of Your laws. I shall embrace Your wisdom every single day of my life.

In Jesus Name, Amen.

www.inspirationalarchive.com