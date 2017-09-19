Gov’t Work, Public School Classes Suspended on Sept. 21: Palace

Malacañang on Tuesday said that work in all government offices, as well as classes in all public schools, state colleges and universities (SUCs) nationwide, are suspended on September 21 for the National Day of Protest.

Meanwhile, class and work suspensions in private schools and companies are left to the discretion of their respective heads.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the announcement at a Palace briefing a day after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he is declaring September 21 as a National Day of Protest.

“The President has announced September 21, 2017 as a National Day of Protest, a day set aside for people to exercise their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly and to seek redress for their grievances against the government past and present,” the Palace official said.

“It is not a special non-working holiday and we expect the proclamation to be signed shortly. However, the acting Executive Secretary will issue a memorandum circular suspending work in government offices, both national and local, as well as classes in all public schools, state colleges and universities,” Abella said.

“Suspension of work in private companies and classes in private schools in the affected areas is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” he added.

September 21, a Thursday, marks the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late President Ferdinand Marcos and various groups have announced to stage massive demonstrations on the said date.

Following his declaration of a national day of protest, Duterte said that classes would be suspended and government offices would be closed on the said date.

The President’s announcement was met with confusion as it is was not clear if class suspensions also include private schools nor was it clear if class and government work suspension will cover the entire Philippines, or limited only in Metro Manila where massive rallies are expected.

In the meantime, Abella reiterated Malacañang’s policy of maximum restraint.

“Law enforcement authorities are directed to stay away from mass actions and to exercise maximum restraint unless their intervention is necessary to maintain public order,” he said.

“Certain government agencies shall be required to provide emergency assistance near sites of protest actions,” Abella said. (PNA)