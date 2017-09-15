HealthTech Challenge Seeks Innovative Solutions in Healthcare

The deadline for the submission of entries to the HealthTech Challenge, a search for tech-based solutions (startups) ​that cover any stage of the healthcare process – from awareness, diagnosis, treatment, tracking and monitoring – has been set today, September 15, 2017.

“We urge any organization or individual or teams who have a working healthtech solution that contributes to Universal Healthcare Coverage. This is an open call for individuals, businesses, teams, startups, or organizations,” said ​Melanie ​Zoref, ​Economic and Trade Officer​ of the Embassy of Switzerland in the Philippines, Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau.

The Embassy of Switzerland in the Philippines, in cooperation with the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and TechTalks.ph, has embarked on this initiative to commemorate the 60-year anniversary of Switzerland-Philippine government relations.

As a global leader in providing Universal Health Coverage to its citizens, Switzerland supports all initiatives to make UHC happen in the Philippines. It may be a long road to UHC but the HealthTech Challenge (HTC) is an opportunity to showcase existing solutions that we can use to improve healthcare today.

As defined by the World Health Organization here, “Universal health coverage (UHC) means that all people and communities can use the promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services they need, of sufficient quality to be effective, while also ensuring that the use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardship.”

Solutions will include tech-based products including websites, mobile apps, or hardware and software solutions.

This Startup Pitching Competition is open to (1) individuals age eighteen (18) or older at time of registration (“Individual Participant”); and (2) legal business entities (“Business Entity Participant”), with existing healthtech solutions that address Universal Healthcare Coverage.

Entrants may submit more than one Entry using the Registration Form found in the Contest website.

The submission ends on September 15, 2017 at 23:55 PH Time.

The solution must be workable and be able to be readily used within the Philippines. For those solutions from abroad, proof of actual usage of the product within the Philippines will be required.

Those startups with existing customers or revenue from said products will be given extra points.

We are seeking solutions that can be used today, therefore, the maturity of the product must be as close to “ready to use” as possible.

To apply for this competition or for further event details, visit the website or contact info@TechTalks.ph or call​ +63​ 915 481-7703.