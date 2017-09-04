Here’s How You Can Get an Extra 18% Discount on your Bookings on TravelBook.ph

Finally! You can now get an extra 18% discount when you book your hotels on Travelbook.ph!

With the acquired partnership of Travelbook.ph with BDO, Metrobank, EastWest Bank, PNB and GCash, cardholders are now entitled to an additional 18% discount just by providing the first 6 digits of their debit or credit card upon booking.

Debit card and credit card holders of BDO can just log on to www.travelbook.ph/bdo and provide the first 6 digits of their card in order to avail the additional discount. Upon entering some necessary details, customers can now proceed to their preferred payment option, with the additional 18% discount reflected on their total payment.

The debit and credit card holders of Metrobank may log on to www.travelbook.ph/metrobank, key in the necessary details required to complete the booking, and proceed to their preferred payment option, with the additional 18% discount reflected on their total payment.

EastWest Bank debit card, credit card and prepaid card holders will just have to log on to www.travelbook.ph/eastwest, input the details required, then key in the first 6 digits of their card and proceed with their booking. The additional discount will be applied on the total payment cost of the customer.

Debit and credit card holders of PNB are also entitled to the 18% discount. They just have to login at www.travelbook.ph/pnb. Upon logging in, they will be asked to provide necessary details to validate and complete the booking process then the 18% discount will appear on their final payment.

Travelers who don’t have cards from any of these banks may still avail of the additional 18% discount if they have a GCash card and use it on their hotel bookings. They just also have to provide the first 6 digits of their GCash card as they proceed with their hotel bookings via www.travelbook.ph/gcash.

What’s great is that the additional 18% discount applies to both Principal and Supplementary card holders!

Using debit and credit cards at Travelbook.ph has never been more convenient and rewarding especially now that it comes with an additional 18% discount!

Travelbook.ph is loaded with promos, partnerships and offers that will surely give its customers plenty of discounts so everyone can travel more!

Please visit www.travelbook.ph to check out the latest promos and offers!