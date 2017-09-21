HP Expands 3D Printing Partner Program in Asia Pacific

HP Inc. , the global leader in printing, today demonstrated the continued growth of customer demand of its Jet Fusion 3D Printing solutions in Asia Pacific and Japan, announcing the appointment of Metro Systems as the first reseller of its 3D printing solution in Thailand as well as its first IT value-added reseller (VAR) in the region to expand their business with HP into 3D Printing. Today’s announcement expands the commercial availability in Asia Pacific and Japan of HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution to Australia, Greater China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

HP’s growing partners ecosystem enables businesses to develop game-changing solutions that reinvent the manufacturing industry. As a certified HP 3D printing reseller partner, Metro Systems will bring best-in-class expertise and knowledge of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology to customers deploying the solutions, as well as value added services such as the enablement of new applications and industry-leading response time and service quality.

“As we continue to scale our 3D printing business globally, we are expanding our solutions’ availability through new resellers such as Metro Systems,” said Pavin Vorapruck, Managing Director, HP Inc. Thailand. “By doing so, we hope to help local businesses accelerate their adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and overall digital transformation, while staying competitive in the $12 trillion manufacturing industry.”

Metro systems is a leading digital printing solutions provider in Thailand with a focus on growing the South East Asia 3D printing marketing. With strong expertise and suite of Computer-Aided Design & Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) applications they are able to provide complete end-to-end solutions for their customers. Metro plans to deploy the HP 3D printing solution in their headquarters in Bangkok.

“When we decided to expand our business so that we can offer our customers more comprehensive solutions, we saw 3D printing as the next step,” said K. Thongchai Lumveerakul, President of DPG Business Group. “We chose HP as our 3D printing partner because their solution is fast, reliable, the the most advanced and easy to use. HP has been a valuable partner for us, and has always delivered.”

Building on its initial leadership and success, HP is quickly ramping the delivery of its HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solutions for customers. Since announcing its commercial availability earlier this year, response from customers and partners has been overwhelmingly positive. With more than 500,000 high-quality 3D-produced parts in the last year alone, HP’s Jet Fusion solutions lead the industry in speed, economics, quality, and reliability.

For more information or to schedule a visit to an HP 3D Printing Reference and Experience Center please contact here.