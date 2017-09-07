Huawei Releases Its Cloud Transformation Service Strategy

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei revealed its latest enterprise service strategy designed to support companies undergoing cloud transformation.

Huawei is committed to becoming an industry cloud enabler and a strategic partner to customers across diverse industries by investing USD 500 million in the development of cloud-based professional services, a cloud platform and cloud ecosystem. This will provide customers with end-to-end cloud transformation service solutions enabling them to build, use, and manage their cloud platforms effectively.

Smart services for enterprise cloud transformation

“With the emergence of a ‘Cloud Only’ era, Huawei is adopting a long term cloud transformation service strategy to support our enterprise customers in their journey to the cloud. Our services strategy centers on the concept of ‘Grow with the Cloud’ and becoming an industry cloud enabler,” said Sun Maolu, President of Technical Service Department for Huawei Enterprise Business Group.

“More specifically, Huawei’s enterprise services will focus on four key areas including cloud innovation, creating a digital platform, supporting smart operations and enabling businesses. To drive this strategy forward, Huawei will continue to increase its investment in the development of service solutions and Global Service Centers, and tools, platforms and verification labs for professional services. In the next five years, we will also focus on research and development of industry clouds, increasing our annual investment by more than 50%. To meet enterprise demand for ICT talent in the cloud era, Huawei will provide a new certification scheme to train ICT architects, ICT developers and industry-specific ICT experts. By 2021, it is estimated that more than 150,000 cloud and industry-specific ICT professionals will have been certified by Huawei,” he added.

End-to-end industry cloud transformation solutions

As enterprises embrace cloud transformation, they will face a new set of challenges across strategy, planning, requirement analysis, business integration, application system evaluation, technology selection, roadmap design, deployment, operations & maintenance (O&M) management, and information security.

“With a track record of industry cloud solution delivery, Huawei works closely with our partners to develop end-to-end industry cloud transformation services that cover consulting, assessment, planning and design, migration, disaster recovery (DR), security, and O&M. As business continuity is critical during complex cloud migration, Huawei provides a sophisticated migration process with 4 stages and 17 steps, and professional migration tools developed in-house, which have helped more than 1,000 customers migrate their businesses to the cloud smoothly and efficiently,” according to Xu Jingbin, Director of IT Technical Service Department for Huawei Enterprise Business Group.

Huawei to invest USD 500 million in the next five years to develop all-scenario services and verification capabilities, enabling a trouble-free cloud transformation for industries

To help customers through their cloud transformation, Huawei will invest more than USD 500 million in the next five years to develop all-scenario services and integrated verification capabilities for its enterprise services. In China, Huawei has already established an industry planning and design verification lab, a disaster recovery and migration lab, a safe city verification center, and financial services verification centers.

“Huawei invests heavily in the development of Intellectual Property through the establishment of R&D centers to accelerate innovation, differentiation and delivery of its services. The company has skilled services personnel as well as a channel ecosystem around the globe for consistent consulting and integration engagements. In a recent IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Consulting Services 2017 Vendor Assessment, Huawei is positioned as a Major Player, for its global capabilities and R+D strength. Additionally, end users surveyed in the study cited Huawei for its ability to lower operational costs and improve security as well as its ability to deliver reliability, quality and adaptability to customer needs and requirements,” said Leslie Rosenberg, IDC Research Director.

Huawei Enterprise Service has set up a Global Service Center in China, Romania, and Mexico, and 12 regional and local Technical Assistance Centers worldwide. These 15 centers provide 24/7 services to more than 170 countries, including technical support, remote network operation, remote delivery, and marketing and channel support. Huawei’s cloud services have already served over 18,000 customers in the past year. To date, 197 of the Fortune Global 500 companies and 45 of the top 100 enterprises have chosen Huawei as their partner for digital transformation.

HUAWEI CONNECT, Huawei’s flagship event for the global ICT industry, is takes place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from September 5-7, 2017 under the theme of “Grow with the Cloud”. At this global platform for open collaboration, Huawei together with its customers and partners will explore new growth opportunities through digital transformation.

For more information, please visit official website of Huawei.