I said a prayer for you today
Even though you may not hear
I said a prayer of thanks
That I knew you’d always be near
I said a prayer of humbling
For that’s what you’ve done to me
I said a prayer full of tears
Because you showed me who I could be
I said a prayer of gracefulness
You told me that’s what I would need
I said a prayer of hope
Because you showed me how to lead
I said a prayer of content
I knew your decisions were holy
I said a prayer of relief
I know we won’t be lonly
I said a prayer for you today
So, I now know everything’s okay.
Susan Sullivan
www.inspirationalarchive.com