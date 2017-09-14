I said a prayer for you today

Even though you may not hear

I said a prayer of thanks

That I knew you’d always be near

I said a prayer of humbling

For that’s what you’ve done to me

I said a prayer full of tears

Because you showed me who I could be

I said a prayer of gracefulness

You told me that’s what I would need

I said a prayer of hope

Because you showed me how to lead

I said a prayer of content

I knew your decisions were holy

I said a prayer of relief

I know we won’t be lonly

I said a prayer for you today

So, I now know everything’s okay.

Susan Sullivan

