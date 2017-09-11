IELTS Numbers Rise to Three Million a Year

More than three million International English Language Testing System (IELTS) tests were taken in the past year, reflecting the growing importance of the world’s leading test of English for international higher education and migration.

IELTS is the most widely used test of English for migration to Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK. It is recognised by more than 10,000 universities, schools, employers and immigration bodies, including all universities in Australia and the UK and many of the leading institutions in the USA.

Established in 1989, and jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge English Language Assessment, IELTS is now a household name in many countries around the world.

Warwick Freeland, Managing Director at IDP IELTS Australia said: “IELTS opens doors for millions of people every year, helping them to study abroad, migrate to English-speaking countries or take advantage of the growing need for English in professional life.”

The success of IELTS rests on the high quality of the test, which measures the four key languages skills – listening, speaking, reading and writing. It is backed by dedicated research teams in the UK and Australia, and administered by centres in more than 140 countries around the world.

James Shipton, Head IELTS at the British Council, said: “The continued growth of IELTS that we’ve seen around the world is testament to the popularity of the test with test takers, and to the trust that organisations place in IELTS to provide scores that are a reliable indicator of a person’s ability to communicate in English.”

International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

IELTS is the International English Language Testing System, the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration with over 3 million tests taken in the last year. Over 10,000 organisations trust and accept IELTS as a secure, valid and reliable indicator of true to life ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation. IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge English Language Assessment.

British Council is the United Kingdom’s international organisation for education and cultural relations. Dedicated to building trust through the exchange of knowledge between people worldwide, the British Council is represented in over 100 countries.

IDP: IELTS Australia is a subsidiary of IDP Education, one of the world’s leading international education organisations offering student placement in Australia, United States of America, Canada, New Zealand and United Kingdom. IDP Education is an ASX listed company that is 50% owned by 38 Australian universities and has more than 47 years’ experience in international higher education. IDP: IELTS Australia manages a network of more than 100 IELTS test centres in over 60 countries.

Cambridge English Language Assessment is the world’s leading provider of exams for learners of English. Each year these exams are taken by more than 5 million people in 140 countries.

IELTS USA is the American division of IELTS located in Los Angeles, California, responsible for US stakeholder relations, as well as the management and delivery of the IELTS test centre network throughout the United States.

About the test

Test takers are measured in listening, reading, writing and speaking. All tests are scored on a banded system from 1 (the lowest) through to 9 (the highest band).

IELTS offers a choice of two test versions, to serve both academic and non-academic purposes. IELTS Academic measures English language proficiency needed for an academic, higher learning environment. The tasks and texts are accessible to all test takers, irrespective of their subject focus. IELTS General Training measures English language proficiency in a practical, everyday context. The tasks and texts reflect both workplace and social situations. IELTS General Training is suitable for immigration purposes to Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

A sample of government and professional associations who recognise or require applicants to hold an IELTS test result include: