Joy in Your Life

Life is precious, never to be squandered
On acts unloving or cruel;
Happiness lives in kindness
And following the golden rule.
If you send out misery to others,
The same to you will return;
The way life always turns out
Is you get just what you earn.
It may seem that others are evil
And still get along quite well,
But the face of this is deceitful
As time in the end will tell.
Believe me that being evil
Gives no one true joy in living;
But if you give joy away by the handful
You’ll always have more than you’re giving.
Betty Killebrew
www.inspirationalarchive.com