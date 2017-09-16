Image Source: Dikong 'Rael - WordPress.com Image Source: Dikong 'Rael - WordPress.com

Joy in Your Life

Date Posted: September 16, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

Life is precious, never to be squandered

On acts unloving or cruel;

Happiness lives in kindness

And following the golden rule.

If you send out misery to others,

The same to you will return;

The way life always turns out

Is you get just what you earn.

It may seem that others are evil

And still get along quite well,

But the face of this is deceitful

As time in the end will tell.

Believe me that being evil

Gives no one true joy in living;

But if you give joy away by the handful

You’ll always have more than you’re giving.

Betty Killebrew

