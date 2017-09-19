KEC12 Engages Communities for Rural Development through Technology

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in partnership with the Philippine Community eCenter Network (PhilCeCNet) held the 12th Knowledge Exchange Conference (KEC12) this September 13-15 at the Heritage Hotel.

The event showcased available ICT tools, innovations, resources, and processes that communities can employ for rural development. It was an opportunity for learning from the experts, sharing best practices, and networking.

Four technical training sessions conducted in Day 1 served as the launching activity of the conference.

In his keynote speech, DICT Undersecretary for Management and Operation Monchito B. Ibrahim described how technology has evolved over time and changed people’s lives. He noted that at the exponential rate by which technology is changing the world, technology can be scary; the participants therefore should learn to optimize technology for the common good.

Ibrahim likened the participants to rainmakers who can use the ICT event to address barrenness or whatever is lacking to push rural development. He also challenged the organizers and participants to harness the potential of technology to launch the next KEC—not with similar content—but with something that is going to be really BIG. Ibrahim closed his speech by asking them “What is your next moonshot?”

The conference plenary sessions discussed the connectivity initiatives for the country, DICT’s online services and training for online workers, best practices in Technology for Economic Development (Tech4ED) centers, cybersecurity and data privacy and ICT for disaster reduction, and ICT tools for agricultural workers. Competency standards for knowledge workers were presented as a useful guide for capability building. An open forum followed each session.

During the event, partnerships were forged with the business sector, the academe, and the local government units for scholarship grants and training opportunities for marginalized communities. Awards for the top performing Tech4ED centers and the winners of the “Marketplace of Ideas” contest also were presented.

About 300 people attended the three-day conference. Participants include representatives from the Local Government Units, line agencies, the academe, business and private sectors, and non-government organizations. (PhilCeCNet)