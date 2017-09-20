LGUs Told: Include ‘Greenway’ in Zoning Ordinance

The Cebu Provincial Government is calling the local government units (LGUs) to forge a local ordinance that would implement the Greenway Links Project.

In a message during the Provincial Strategic Direction Conference held on Tuesday, Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III stressed on a unified effort to attain progress in the province.

“Ang atong tinguha nga kalambuan manukad sa paningkamot sa matag usa kanato, manukad sa mga pangingkamot sa matag lokal nga komunidad,” Gov. Hilario P. Davide III said in his speech, which was delivered by Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) head Arch. Florentino Nimor, Jr.

Davide was not able to attend the Conference Workshop at Montebello Hotel due to health concerns.

“It is important that you remain well-informed with the latest planning developments for you to better formulate, update and synchronize your local plans with the provincial and national government plans,” Davide further expressed.

Greenway Links Project

PPDO developed the Greenway Links project. The project is designed as a 2-lane alternate road, so as not to anticipate frequent road widening.

“We want the LGUs to prepare the roads, and provide the necessary setbacks,” Nimor added.

Recently, Gov. Davide and Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale traveled an alternate road also mapped in the project from Compostela, exiting to Talamban. Here, they found that the travel time was cut in half, compared to when one has to take the normal route― passing by Liloan, Consolacion and Mandaue City.

PPDO is yet to identify the travel time cut when taking the mapped alternate routes, as they are conducting feasibility studies with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Aside from providing alternate routes, the project is also designed for bikers and pedestrians, wherein they can safely take the routes under the shade of trees.

Mapping and presentation to LGUs

PPDO is done with the “mapping stage” of the project, wherein the office identified that 70% of the areas mapped have existing roads, while 30% are road openings.

According to Nimor, the next step is to present the project to LGUs, so they can provide inputs on which specific areas and roads are most feasible as alternate routes.

Nimor added that they will first present the project to the municipalities of Sibonga to Boljoon in the South, and Danao to Bogo in the North.

“When there are typhoons and flash floods, these are the areas where the roads are most likely blocked,” Nimor said.

“We will provide a template that you can put in your zoning ordinance,” Nimor added.

