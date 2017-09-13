Magpale Distributes ‘Halad’ Packs in Medellin

Age is indeed just a number for the 75-year old Vice Governor Agnes Magpale as she tirelessly distributed gift packs to senior citizens of Medellin town, northern Cebu.

Grateful for her strength despite her age, she encouraged fellow senior citizens to take care of their health by eating the right food.

In her speech, Magpale assured Medellin lolos and lolas that as long as Governor Hilario P. Davide III still sits at the Capitol, the program for senior citizens will continue with additional items every year.

She announced that they will possibly add vitamins and medicines for senior citizens next year.

“Ipasalig nako kaninyo nga samtang naga-lingkod si Gov. Junjun Davide magpadayon gyud kini og kada tuig naay mapuno. Sa sunod tuig tingali duna ta’y vitamins, haplas ug uban pa nga panginahanglan ninyo,” she said.

More than 4,500 senior citizens from Medellin’s 18 barangays received Halad gift packs each containing three kilos of rice, three packs of noodles, one pack of milk, and four cans of sardines.

Angela Rubio, 77, a widow with 12 children from Barangay Caputatan Norte expressed her gratitude to the Governor and Vice Governor for the program.

Fourth district Provincial Board member Sun Shimura, Medellin mayor Benjun Mondigo and councilor Agnes Yaun joined Magpale during the activity along with barangay officials who helped supervise the distribution.

Davide missed the activity due to a week-long official visit in South Korea.

