Image Source: ILuvCebu Image Source: ILuvCebu

Max’s Restaurant to Open First Branch in Winnepeg, Canada Next Year

Date Posted: September 23, 2017 | By PNA

Max’s Restaurant to Open First Branch in Winnepeg, Canada Next Year

Date Posted: September 23, 2017 | By PNA

Philippine-based Max’s Restaurant plans to expand its presence in North America by partnering with Canadian Alibin Group Inc.

In a disclosure with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) said tie-up with Alibin Group Inc. was made in a bid to open the first Max’s Restaurant branch in Winnipeg, Manitoba next year.

“We welcome the opportunity to once again serve distinct flavors of home to our countrymen based in Canada. We will strive to become part of their growing list of preferred dining destinations through our classic bestsellers,” said MGI president and CEO Robert F. Trota.

The disclosure said Alibin Group Inc. is a privately-held Canadian firm involved in retail business, food services, accounting, finance and private capital market, and architectural and information technology.

Alibin Group, Inc. managing director and CEO Hipolito Alibin Jr., in the disclosure, said officials of the Canada-based firm are “ecstatic to spread the standards, tradition and experience set by its (Max’s Restaurant) founders in Winnipeg.

“Our extensive research determined that the people of Manitoba have been clamoring for a Max’s Restaurant,” he added.

To date, Max’s Restaurant have 175 branches, 27 of which are franchised overseas.

About PNA

Image Source: Balluun
Related

Balluun Expands its Presence to Asia

Balluun, a leader in B2B social commerce marketplaces, has launched its first branch office in China...

Read more
Image Source: YouTube
Related

HP Expands 3D Printing Partner Program in Asia Pacific

HP Inc. , the global leader in printing, today demonstrated the continued growth of customer demand ...

Read more