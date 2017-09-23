Max’s Restaurant to Open First Branch in Winnepeg, Canada Next Year

Philippine-based Max’s Restaurant plans to expand its presence in North America by partnering with Canadian Alibin Group Inc.

In a disclosure with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) said tie-up with Alibin Group Inc. was made in a bid to open the first Max’s Restaurant branch in Winnipeg, Manitoba next year.

“We welcome the opportunity to once again serve distinct flavors of home to our countrymen based in Canada. We will strive to become part of their growing list of preferred dining destinations through our classic bestsellers,” said MGI president and CEO Robert F. Trota.

The disclosure said Alibin Group Inc. is a privately-held Canadian firm involved in retail business, food services, accounting, finance and private capital market, and architectural and information technology.

Alibin Group, Inc. managing director and CEO Hipolito Alibin Jr., in the disclosure, said officials of the Canada-based firm are “ecstatic to spread the standards, tradition and experience set by its (Max’s Restaurant) founders in Winnipeg.“

“Our extensive research determined that the people of Manitoba have been clamoring for a Max’s Restaurant,” he added.

To date, Max’s Restaurant have 175 branches, 27 of which are franchised overseas.