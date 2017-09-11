Image Source: Update Philippines Image Source: Update Philippines

National Certificate Facilitates Employment Abroad

Date Posted: September 11, 2017 | By PIA

National Certificate Facilitates Employment Abroad

Date Posted: September 11, 2017 | By PIA

The national certificate (NC) issued by the government is a credential to work abroad.

Capiz Director Dina Esmas of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority said that it is easy for Filipinos to work abroad especially in the ASEAN countries if he or she is a holder of a National Certificate issued by TESDA.

“This NC is a proof that you can work based on the competency standards required by such job,” she said.

Esmas added that they are offering various technical, vocational and training education scholarship programs to help in leveling up the skills and later have a job domestically and abroad.

Through the competency assessment and certification of workers, the productivity, quality and global competitiveness of the middle-level workers are ensured aside from professionalizing them.

“We are preparing the Capiceños to be globally at par in terms of skills for integration and competitiveness in the ASEAN,” she stressed.

Esmas was among the resource speakers during the recent Kumpulan sa Barangay ni Presidente locally known as Hinun-anon sa Barangay in Milibili, Roxas City. (JCM/JBG/PIA6-Capiz)

About PIA

Image Source: Wikipedia
Related

DPWH Fast Tracks 6 Major Flood Control Projects

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recently kicked off a P240-million flood cont...

Read more
Image Source: Dumaguete
Related

NegOr’s Sandurot Festival 2017 to Kick Off on Sep

This year’s Sandurot Festival, this city’s premier cultural festivity, will kick off on September 8 ...

Read more