New Alternate Road Cuts Travel Time to Cebu North

Cebu motorists can now escape the metro’s heavy traffic as the Cebu Provincial Government opened a new alternate road that shortens travel time from Cebu City to Compostela town, skipping Mandaue City and the towns of Consolacion and Liloan.

“It’s not shorter distance but definitely, shorter travel time kay wa man tay maagian nga traffic,” said Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale.

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III said the Cebu City-Compostela alternate route is just a start.

“Actually gi-anggaan ni og Greenway Links Project, gisugdan ni dinhi sa Canamucan road (Compostela) exiting in Talamban (Cebu City). We are still looking for alternate roads for motorists in other parts of Cebu who want to avoid traffic in the national highway,” he said.

Greenway Links Project is an alternative road for the entire Cebu Province aimed to decongest Metro Cebu traffic.

The governor added that this road will serve motorists from the northern part of Cebu province going to Cebu City and vice versa.

Davide and Magpale travelled the alternate road Tuesday, Sept. 12 together with Capitol officials and media reporters.

Magpale said motorists can use this alternate road when traffic gets really bad in Liloan, Consolacion and Mandaue City.

The existing highway from Cebu City, passing through these two towns and a city, is around 35 kilometers to Canamucan, Compostela.

With terrible traffic, it takes a Capitol employee three hours to get to the town, said Magpale who is living in a village in Cebu City, about 40 kilometers from Compostela.

“The road nga atong giagian is the same identified by NEDA (National Economic Development Authority) for a concreting project next year as part of Naga-Danao highway,” she added.

Starting from Barangay Canamucan at 12:40 p.m, the travel lasted for about an hour and a half before it reached Talamban barangay hall at 2:10 p.m.

From Canamucan, the convoy passed through barangays Bagalnga, Basak, Dapdap, and Tag-ubi in Compostela, then barangays Paril, Mabini, Binaliw, Pit-os and Talamban in Cebu City.

Along the way, Davide, Magpale and company inspected the riprap work in Barangay Paril and the one-lane road-concreting project in Barangay Mabini.

The convoy also met a minor traffic slowdown in Barangay Pit-os.

