NV, SN Aboitiz Fund Nutrition Training, Livelihood for Workers

Nutrition workers here are set to receive funds for their additional training and livelihood to further inspire their ranks in working for the reduction of malnutrition incidents in the province.

Governor Carlos Padilla said through the Provincial Nutrition Office, a partnership with the SN Aboitiz Power Magat, Inc. has been forged for the funding and implementation of a training and livelihood project for the members of the Infant and Young Child Feeding Team formed in the 15 towns of the province.

A funding assistance amounting to P.6 million will be given by SNAP-Magat after the IYCF completed a refresher training for their enhancement.

The IYCF Team, composed mostly of Barangay Nutrition Scholars, Health Workers, midwives and mother leaders; is set to start another training on October and November this year at the Nueva Vizcaya State University in Bayombong town.

Padilla said the provincial government will also pitched in P.1 million for the organizational management structure development of the IYCF Team, and another P.3 million for training and capacity building which will be sourced from the Department of Health’s – Center for Health Development.

“This project aims to enhance capability of the IYCF in terms of knowledge, awareness, technical and management skills of target implementers, clienteles, and other volunteers on health and nutrition,” he said.

The governor also added that the project will provide stakeholders greater access to alternative choices in decision-making to improve practices on healthy lifestyle, utilization of functional foods available in the community, as well as fortification of foods to be used in supplementary and complimentary feeding programs for the targeted sectors.

Padilla said there is already significant improvement in the nutritional status of preschool and school children in the province because of the combined efforts of the government agencies and private organizations.

“The numerous awards (Green Banner and CROWN) accorded to the province and several municipalities are indicators of our networking and partnership efforts to support the program,” he said.

Padilla said Provincial Nutrition Council-Technical Working Group (PNC-TWG) will also focus their efforts in other local government units who are still in need of support for their nutrition programs, projects and activities.

These are the upland towns of Ambaguio, Kasibu, Kayapa, Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Norte and Dupax del Sur. (MDCT/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)