On the Day of Protest Memorandum Circular

As per the Office of the Executive Secretary, the Memorandum Circular will only cover the executive branch of government, including local government units, and public schools at all levels, including state-and LGU- universities and colleges/technical and vocational schools.

The other branches of government where the executive branch has no jurisdiction is not covered by the MC.

Government employees who will be assigned to report for work on September 21 shall be remunerated through compensatory time-off for hours of work rendered, per Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules and regulations.

Suspension of work in the private sector and classes in private schools in the affected areas is left to the sound discretion of their respective heads.

pcoo.gov.ph