OPPO Strengthens Presence in Cebu with 4th Concept Store

OPPO Philippines continues to expand its strong presence in the country with more concept stores nationwide. With Cebu being a valuable market for the brand, it opened its latest concept store in Ayala Center Cebu along with OPPO influencer Rocco Nacino.

Customers now have more options to choose from OPPO’s wide range of selfie-centric smartphones such as the OPPO F3 series (F3 and F3 Plus) and the OPPO A series (A57, A71 and A37) that are sure to match anyone’s lifestyle and preference. Leading the impressive lineup is the OPPO F3, a definite trendsetter with its dual-selfie camera that allows wider selfie shots. It is also perfect for taking a groufie as it can accommodate more people in one frame.

“You won’t ever have to worry about taking a group shot with the OPPO F3,” said Rocco Nacino. “I bring it with me when I travel with my family and friends, knowing that I can perfectly capture every special moment with them.”

The OPPO F3 is encased in sleek metal and features a 5.5” full HD display protected by Coming Gorilla Glass 5. It also has 4GB of RAM and the 64GB of storage is suitable for keeping numerous photos, videos and applications. A wide range of phone accessories is available for purchase in all OPPO concept stores nationwide.

“Cebu is a valuable market for OPPO and we will continue to provide the best customer experience to Cebuanos through our growing number of concept stores. Our selfie-centric smartphones are definitely relevant in the 9th city for most selfies in the world,” said Eason de Guzman, Public Relations Manager of OPPO Philippines.

OPPO continues to expand nationwide with more concept stores opening in the remaining quarter of 2017. Customers may visit the Ayala Center Cebu concept store at the 3rd level near the activity area.

For more details about OPPO, please visit the Facebook page or log on here.