Oslob Gets P3.8M Assistance from Capitol

It was the turn of Oslob town to take advantage of the various services of the Cebu provincial government brought right to its doorstep.

Yesterday, hundreds of residents in Oslob including its neighboring towns trooped to the municipal gym to avail of the free services during the culmination of the three-day Caravan of Services also known as “Serbisyo Karaban”.

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III and Vice Gov. Agnes A. Magpale said the activity is one of the ways of Capitol to bring its services closer to the people particularly at the grassroots level.

“Since not all our people who have needs can go to the Capitol, we come up with a program to bring our services to them,” Davide said.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, for her part, said the administration of Davide aims to bring progress to everyone.

“The governor wants to ensure that Capitol programs will reach the people regardless of their political color,” Magpale said.

Jobel Angan-Davide, wife of the governor, joined Capitol officials and department heads in the distribution of assistance and the inauguration of projects.

Services rendered by Capitol were medical mission, legal consultation, land titling, Halad kang Lolo ug ni Lola and free rabies vaccination. Residents also received free vaccination, deworming, vitamins and antibiotics for their livestock.

The provincial government also gave assistance amounting to P3.8 million aside from conducting training and seminar on tourism, disaster, environment, youth development, livelihood and information gathering.

The Provincial Agriculture Office turned over P1.5 million worth of agri-equipment, farm inputs, fishing materials to 27 farmers and fishermen organizations in the second district.

Wheelchairs, walkers, steel canes were distributed by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO). It also signed a memorandum of agreement with a women group of Oslob, which will receive 10 sacks of rice for the livelihood program, Bugasan sa Kababayenhan.

Rowena Rama said he could now heave a sigh of relief after her mother Felixberta Yamaro, 84, received a new wheelchair.

She said her mother has been having difficulty in walking for 12 years because of arthritis.

“Mapasalamaton kaayo mi sa among nadawat. Dako kaayo ni og tabang para kang mama, dugay-dugay na sab ang iyang pag-antos,” Rowena said.

On the other hand, Felix Albarando, Fishery Technician Designate said the fishery equipment they received would be essential in alleviating the business side of fishing in Argao, the pilot area of the Fishermen Scientist Training Program.

He said the equipment would be helpful for their upcoming aquaculture project, particularly in raising milkfish and tilapia.

Moreover, the Provincial Sports Commission also distributed P300,000 worth of equipment to different public schools in Oslob.

In the Halad kang Lolo ug Lola, at least 2,750 senior citizens from 21 barangays received food packs from the Capitol.

Aside from free services, Davide also led the inauguration of a P2 million two-classroom building in Looc Elementary School and the distribution of school supplies in Oslob Elementary School.

“We chose Oslob because in our previous caravan, we’re in the northern portions. And Oslob is a far-flung area,” said lawyer Ramil Abing, Governor Davide’s executive assistant.

It was the fourth time the provincial government held the activity. The first one was hosted by Badian town followed by Bantayan and Camotes Islands. (Kelvin Cañizares and Korinna Lucero)

