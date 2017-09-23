P5B Sought for Livestock, Poultry for 2018

The Department of Agriculture (DA), through the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), is pushing for a P5 billion budget for 2018 to cover programs under the livestock and poultry industry.

This was disclosed by Undersecretary Enrico Garzon during the opening of the Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) 2071 Thursday, saying the proposed budget is to support programs related to poultry and swine and other related stocks.

Aside from the regular program on prevention and control services, Garzon said this will also cover establishment of post-harvest facilities and slaughterhouses.

“We will be putting up small-scale slaughterhouses in fifth and sixth class municipalities,” he said.

Garzon cited in particular the establishment of an P80 million slaughterhouse in Calinan, Davao City.

During the agri-trade event, Garzon also reported that DA has continued to support backyard hog raisers in terms of educating them on sanitation, disease prevention and good agricultural practices.

Garzon said the products of backyard hog raisers comprised of 60 percent of the country’s supply and complement the 40 percent produced by commercial growers. (Digna D. Banzon/PNA)