PH Chess Players Capture 3 Golds in ASEAN Para Games

The Philippines captured three golds, two silvers and two bronzes in the 9th ASEAN Para Games chess competition at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC) 4 in Jalan Duta here Wednesday.

Sander Severino scored 5.5 points to win the men’s individual Standard P1 gold medal over Indonesians Maksum Firdaus (4.5 points) and Azhar Panjaitan (4 points).

Severino and Henry Roger Lopez added another gold when they topped the team Standard P1 event. Indonesia’s Maksum Firdaus and Azhar Panjaitan took the silver medal while Vietnam’s Anh Tuaan Nguyen and Van Quan Nguyen settled for the bronze medal.

Menandro Redor and Arman Subaste delivered the third gold when they won the men’s team Standard B2/B3 event.

The Philippines’ two silvers came from Redor in the men’s individual Standard B2/B3 event, and Cecilio Bilog and Francis Ching in the men’s team B1 event.

Subaste pocketed the bronze medal in the men’s individual Standard B2/B3 event while Jean Lee Nacita and Fe Mangayayam also won the bronze medal in the women’s team Standard P1 event. (PNA)