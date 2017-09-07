PH Leads Launching of ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Association

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) brings together a distinguished group of people whose mix of youthful energy and business know-how can help transform industries across the entire ASEAN region.

The ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Carnival, held on Tuesday, September 5 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, is an official event under the ASEAN Committee on Business and Investment Promotion led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), was set as an avenue of the official launching of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Association.

In a statement, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said young entrepreneurs in ASEAN are well-positioned to utilize and promote new technologies to drive future economic growth and job creation in a rapidly changing global economic and social environment.

Lopez noted that young people’s contribution to trade and business is becoming significant to national and regional development, as more young people are closely engaged in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Philippines ad ASEAN member countries.

“We believe that these entrepreneurs with their youthful energy, they can drive great impact in their businesses and therefore help provide open more job opportunities,” Lopez added.

With the success of 1st ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Carnival in Kuala Lumpur in 2016, AYEC pushes forward its commitment in reaching out to more young business people across the region and create opportunities for business and networking.

The ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Association was formally launched now that the ASEAN Community celebrates 50 years from foundation under the hosting of the Philippines this year.

Young entrepreneurs aged between18-25 attended the summit, and they had the opportunity to network and participate in dialogues with other young business people across the ASEAN and other partners, such as China, India, Australia and the USA.

“As a platform for the business owners, students, aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and other stake holders, The AYE Carnival will give the delegates an avenue to connect, interact, build relationships and network with regional linkages,” Lopez pointed out.

The program agenda included plenary talks by keynote speakers, interactive panels and workshops, symposium, awards and networking. The sessions also helped the delegates to be tapped in the challenges of entrepreneurship in the basic pillars such as access to finance, market, leadership, technology and networking through a pre-carnival survey. (DTI/RJB/SDL/PIA-NCR)