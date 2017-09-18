Powermat Wireless Charging Fully Compatible with new Apple iPhone Series

With the news that the new iPhone series will support inductive wireless charging, Powermat is excited to announce that consumers will be able to seamlessly charge Apple’s newest smartphones on Powermat Charging Spots located around the world.

“We welcome Apple to the world of wireless charging,” said Elad Dubzinski, Powermat CEO. “As the first wireless charging company to develop the technology, we’ve always envisioned a world where wireless power is ubiquitous, and we believe the popular iPhone will take wireless charging to the mainstream.”

“Back in 1889, Nicola Tesla was the first to envision wireless charging will replace standard cables. In 2006, Powermat was established to bring this vision to the market and make wireless charging accessible to consumers. Today we are happy to see this vision turning into reality,” said Ran Poliakine, Powermat Founder.

Powermat is the wireless charging market leader and pioneer, and the developer of inductive wireless charging. Powermat has always been committed to making charging easy for everyone. Consumers will be able to power up their smartphones wirelessly with Powermat’s Charging Spots, regardless of what kind of device they own.

To discover where your nearest Powermat Charging Spot is located, please download the Powermat app.