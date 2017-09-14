President Duterte Welcomes New Ambassadors

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Wednesday, September 13, received the credentials of five new ambassadors to the Philippines.

In a ceremony at the Reception Hall of the Malacañan Palace, the ambassadors of Belgium, Mexico, Italy, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Nigeria submitted their credentials to the President.

First to present his credentials was His Excellency Michel Goffin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium.

He is the former Director General for Multilateral Affairs at the Belgian Foreign Ministry in Brussels. He previously served in Laos as Head of Mission of the European Union and as Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan.

His Excellency Gerardo Lozano Arredondo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States also submitted his credentials to the President.

He has served as the Mexican Ambassador to Jamaica and the Mexican Ambassador to Saint Lucia.

He was followed by His Excellency Giorgio Guglielmino, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Italy.

He was ambassador of Italy in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 2010 to 2014 and was Inspector at the Ministry and of the Offices Overseas.

The President also received the credentials of His Excellency Daniel Robert Pruce, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

He was previously the Deputy Head of Mission in Madrid and Bangkok.

Her Excellency Adekunbi Abibat Sonaike-Ayodeji, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, also submitted her credentials to President Duterte.

She joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1983 and has served in several missions such as Embassy of Nigeria, Lome, Togo, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, New York, USA.

President Duterte met with each ambassador right after the submission of their credentials.

The new ambassadors were accorded with arrival honors at the Kalayaan Grounds. A signing of the guest book at the Ante Hall Room of Malacañan Palace followed. PND

