Priland Launches Mactan Home Development

Date Posted: September 1, 2017 | By Press Release

Priland Development Corporation has launched the first of a series of home developments to rise in Mactan. Called Breeza Palms, the residential community is poised to stand out in its product category as a low-density neighborhood—offering future homeowners more privacy and exclusivity at a reasonable price.

Breeza Palms will have 203 houses spread out over two hectares, nearly half of the number of units in developments with roughly the same land area. This inspired the tagline, “Dream a Little Bigger,” serving as an assurance to prospective buyers that Breeza offers more value for their money.

The company announced last August 11, 2017 that more Breeza communities in Mactan and other developments elsewhere are soon to follow within the year.

Part of a well-established and diversified group of companies that have excelled for over 20 years, Priland Development Corporation channels decades of business expertise into providing families and investors with quality real estate properties.

