Producers Savings Banks signs up with Globe Business for G Suite

Aggressively growing banking and financial services company Producers Savings Banking Corporation (PSBC) is the first Philippine bank to sign up with Globe Business, the corporate information and communications technology arm of Globe Telecom, for the use of G Suite office collaboration tool.

The partnership enables PSBC to work better through the use of secure and reliable workplace tools for email, calendar, text and video chat, document creation, project websites, and online storage and sync.

“We are an aggressively growing company, thus making it essential for us to procure a simple yet powerful office tool that would allow better communication and collaboration among our different departments and branches. With Globe Business and G Suite, it is now easier to keep track of our progress and to keep up with numerous projects,” said PSBC Chairman and CEO Andres Cornejo.

Globe Business Senior Vice President Peter Maquera shared, “Globe Business is delighted to have the trust and confidence of PSBC. The partnership is all about using technology to optimize PSBC’s operations so that it may translate to increased savings and profitability. Globe Business is a leader when it comes to innovation and we want to share what we know with our customers as we continuously look for solutions that address their business pain points.”

Powered by Google Cloud, G Suite allows users to communicate faster and more conveniently with Gmail. It provides storage for up to 30GB of email per user, advanced spam filtering, lightning-fast message search, integrated text, voice and multi-person video chat.

G Suite users can also arrange meetings and organize schedules with Google Calendar, experience hassle-free file management with Google Drive which can be accessed anytime and anywhere from any device, conduct real-time collaboration with Google Docs and Google Sheets, and make beautiful presentations together with Google Slides.

As Producer Savings Bank’s trusted business advisor, Globe Business redefines how businesses work— which go beyond functions, numbers, and performance. Globe Business helps turn businesses passion and purpose into reality through the right technology, infrastructure, and know-how to transform people’s lives.