Qatari Riyal Can Still Be Exchanged for Peso: BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday said Qatari Riyal (QAR) continues to be included in the currencies allowed to be exchanged with the Philippine peso.

In a statement, the central bank said it made the clarification following some reports that some money changers (MCs) and foreign exchange (FX) dealers do not accept the said foreign currency.

It explained that some of these entities claim that the BSP has issued a policy barring the exchange of QAR to Philippine peso.

“Acceptance of the QAR (for any other foreign currency) has always been a business decision of banks, MCs and FX dealers,” it added.