Ready to Conquer the New Season in Style?

The Knit and Denim Trend Cool Kids are Already Wearing

Offering a fresh take on our beloved cotton twill fabrics, street stylers are revising the denim dress code by introducing a woven favorite into the picture: knits. The best and easiest way to elevate any denim ensemble? Add a pair of stylish knitted kicks such as the newest Skechers sneakers with Skechknit!

Go Like Never Before with Skechers Performance Go Run Series

Global brand Skechers Performance welcomes the new season with quality running shoes for all runners! Equipped with the patented M-Strike (Mid-foot strike) technology, all Go Run shoes can now make runners run faster as it promotes efficiency in each stride. With toe-off in just 2 counts which minimizes ground contact time, runners are supported to hit their top speeds!

The New Standard in Walking and Comfort: Skechers GOwalk

Scores of footwear out there claim comfort; a clear priority for the discriminating customers of today. One particular shoe however stands out as a mainstay at the top of the list. Hailed as the No.1 Walking Shoe in the USA, the Skechers GOwalk has redefined the comfort and walking shoe landscape since its introduction. It’s easy to see and literally feel why. With Gogamax insoles for cushion and bounce, 5GEN midsole material for energy return, and Goga Pillars for stability and shock absorption, walking is made literally effortless!

Brighten up your kids’ days with the most advanced lighted shoes from Skechers Kids

Global footwear brand Skechers is introducing a brand new wave of fresh, sparkly, and lighted shoes to brighten up your kids’ days! Another piece of good news—Skechers Kids is launching its infant line this season to finally share the fun and comfort with babies and toddlers alike! Now you can start them young with cute and cool kicks that are as comfy as they are fab with features such as Memory Foam insoles and easy on, easy off closures.

Keds New Court Classics

Court classics are reimagined with a feminine touch for a collection made with a sport-inspired palette and simply detailed materials. With its tried-and-true iconic style, the Champion silhouette is the foundation of the collection and is updated with OrthoLite® for invisible support, a higher sidewall for increased durability and a female engineered design for a more flattering fit. The collection’s sporty sensibility is defined by tennis whites, perforated leathers and suede detailing.

Keds Weather or Not

Make a splash with Keds’ new Fall 2017 collection, an assortment of weatherized footwear staples that balance functionality and femininity. Keds seamlessly integrates wet weather essentials such as water and stain repellants, traction treads, all-season materials, as well as Scotchgard™ technology into its latest offerings. Inspired by the Pacific Northwest of the United States, a region where nature and modern design co-exist, the fall collection is all about stepping out into the elements with confidence.

Elevate Your Style with Keds

Keds is giving us fresh styles to amp up our day-to-night outfits with its modern and feminine shoe designs. Its newest collection includes high-top and Triple sneakers that not only add height, but also increases style points for your entire look. Its palette ranges from blush pink to forest green. These kicks will surely become your go-to look once the shoes hit the market.

The Champion Refined

The iconic sneaker, the Keds white Champion, is getting a comfort upgrade! Keds’ has added an Ortholite footbed to every shoe for extra bounce in your step and the benefit of breathability where it really counts. In addition, this refined Champion sports perfect fit for the ladies, a flattering foxing for a softer texture and higher height. It has sophisticated details on the eyelets and laces, as well as a heritage heel counter for a softer heel and twill binding to keep your feet in place for whatever your day brings!

Sperry 7 Seas Carbon

Headlining the latest 7 Seas collection is the Sperry 7 Seas Carbon. This rugged shoe has the best of our 7 Seas collection, with Beastly Traction featuring more aggressive lugs to tackle land and sea, and a Fierce Fit design with a foot-hugging internal bootie. It sports a high-strength knit upper with rip-stop collar for durability, rubberized mudguard to protect against puddles, and Hydropel technology to shed water and dry quickly.

This climate ready version of the 7 Seas is all about protection from the elements.

Sperry Flooded Pack

Now that the monochromatic look trend is in full swing, global brand Sperry is elevating the solid-colored scene with tonal sneakers perfect for the season! The Flooded Pack lends an understated twist to any outfit: dress it up for a fancy night-out or down with jeans or shorts for a laid-back weekend. Play up your look with shape and texture using tonal shades for your personal take on the monochrome trend.

Colorful Soles for Colorful Souls

Global footwear brand Sperry adds an exciting update to its Authentic Original classic with the Authentic Original 2-Eye Color Sole Collection, the world-famous classic silhouette gets a pop of colour to its rubber soles. The soles still retain Sperry’s signature non-marking, non-slip rubber features, only now it is done in colourful, contrasting hues. In addition, these shoes are extremely comfortable as it sports a Molded Ortholite® heel cup for enhanced shock absorption and added comfort. So if you’re looking for a new spin to your favourite AOs, don’t miss this fun update on the iconic boat shoe!

Classic and timeless

An icon since 1935, the Sperry classic CVO sneaker is a timeless staple. From being the official issued footwear of the US Navy in WWII to being sported by style influencers like JFK, it’s still the perfect relaxed weekender every man should have in his closet.

Merrell and Nature’s Gym

Global outdoor brand Merrell believes that nothing should stand in the way of enjoying active outdoor adventures. Have a look around and you’ll find your gym is outside, waiting for you. Nature’s Gym is the park in your corner of the city, the woods just at your back door, and the trail down the street. So get outside and enjoy Nature’s Gym!

Merrell 1SIX8 AC+

Go where the day takes you with the newest version of our favourite lifestyle shoe, the Merrell 1SIX8 AC+. Now with the signature Merrell Air Cushion+ for heel to toe comfort, this shoe also boasts premium breathable mesh and an EVA contoured footbed with organic odor control. These kicks deliver ultimate lightweight comfort to adventurers wherever they go, 168 hours a week!

Out Of The Box And Into The Wild

The Moab 2 is a revamped classic built upon the key features of comfort and durability found in the original Moab. This reliable hiker features a roomy toe box for all-day comfort, snug heel that locks the foot in place, and precise instep for added support.

Get Up And Go With Merrell Bags

Switch from one activity to another with Merrell’s collection of bags perfect for the city streets to the mountain trails. Up for a long getaway in the outdoors? The Tamarack backpack’s comfortable padded back panel system with sturdy construction is perfect to keep you stable on the trail. The bag features a chest strap with integrated safety whistle, a padded adjustable hip belt, side and internal slip pockets, and a reflective logo. All these thoughtful elements combine to make it an ideal backpack for hiking and multi-day trips.

Fast Enough For Your Run, Cool Enough For Your Rest Day

The Saucony Marl Pack collection takes your favorite Saucony award-winning staples—Triumph ISO 3, Kinvara 8, and Kineta Relay—and remixes them in a sleek grey palette, perfect for whatever the day, or the road, throws at you. Work out, hang out, or go out. Your new training partner will surely give you everything you’ll need to live your Life On The Run.

Saucony Heathered Chroma Pack

Break away from tradition and flash our new Heathered Chroma Pack. These pavement pounders are still performance heavy, but now dressed for any occasion with a soft heathered material and chroma reflective detailing.

Saucony Liteform Series

The fusion of performance and style allows you to choose your own adventure with Saucony’s new LITEFORM Series. Turn up the pace for a quick workout, or slow it down and relax with friends. Either way, these shoes combine lightweight uppers with highly flexible and cushioned soles to bring you all day comfort and all day style.

Get Cozy With This Exceptional Hoodie For Your Feet

This Jazz Original from Saucony Originals stays one step ahead of style and two ahead of comfort. The shoe’s heathered jersey upper acts like a sweatshirt for your feet, while the shock-absorbing striped EVA midsole doubles up on its ease of wear. As far as classics go, this is our tried and true choice for comfort and style.