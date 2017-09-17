Image Source: Viral Novelty Image Source: Viral Novelty

Seeking Personal Peace

Date Posted: September 17, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

Frustration to the point of agony;
Mind yearning to be free—
That’s what constant problems
Have come to mean to me.
The peace of satisfaction
Must be prayed for day by day,
So all of this frustration
Can be safely held at bay.
Life’s not an easy journey;
The effort causes pain.
That’s why each day you’ll find me
Praying for sweet peace again;
And though life’s journey starts anew
Each day when I awake,
My prayer life can assure me
It won’t be more than I can take.

Edwina Williams

