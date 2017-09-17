Seeking Personal Peace

Frustration to the point of agony;

Mind yearning to be free—

That’s what constant problems

Have come to mean to me.

The peace of satisfaction

Must be prayed for day by day,

So all of this frustration

Can be safely held at bay.

Life’s not an easy journey;

The effort causes pain.

That’s why each day you’ll find me

Praying for sweet peace again;

And though life’s journey starts anew

Each day when I awake,

My prayer life can assure me

It won’t be more than I can take.

Edwina Williams

www.inspirationalarchive.com