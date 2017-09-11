Senate Commends Mentors, Soldiers, Cops for Exemplary Work

The Senate adopted a resolution today commending four teachers, three soldiers and three police officers who were recognized by the Metro Bank Foundation for their excellent work and extraordinary dedication in their respective professions.

Senate Resolution 478, introduced by Senators Panfilo Lacson and Chiz Escudero, was adopted in consideration of Senate Resolution 484 introduced by Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senate Resolution 485 introduced by Senator Gregorio Honasan II, Senate Resolution 486 introduced by Senator Loren Legarda, Senator 490 introduced by Nancy Binay and Senate Resolution 492, introduced by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“The awardees of the 2017 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos were recognized for rendering service above and beyond the call of duty. Their accomplishments have inspired and influenced their peers as well as the people in their respective communities and brought a lasting positive impact on the people and our country,” Legarda said in her resolution.

Pacquiao said in his resolution that the Senate recognizes the contribution and sacrifices of the 10 modern-day heroes their invaluable role in the community.

This year’s recipients of Metrobank Foundation in Public Service are Jennifer Roko, Master Teacher II of the Neogan Elementary School; Edgar Elago, Teacher III of the Magallanes National High School; Esperanza Cabrera, Professor 10 and university fellow of the DeLa Salle University; Alonzo Gabriel, Professor and Scientist of the University of the Philippines-Diliman; Staff Sergeant Narding Pascual, Squad Leader of the Bravo Company 261B; Lieutenant Colonor Elmer Suderio, Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, G3; Operations Officer, Joint Task Force Marawi; Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Bunayg, Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, G3; Police Officer 3 (PO3) Shiela May Pansoy, Investigator, Women and Children Protection Desk; Police Chief Inspector Rosalino Ibay, Jr., Chief, District Intelligence and Operation Unit and Police Senior Superintendent Joel Doria, City Director.

According to Lacson, the members of the Board of Judges selected the 2017 Metrobank awardees after a dynamic and exhaustive nationwide search. He said this year’s search was launched in January 2017 with the objective of recognizing the individuals for their “outstanding services and contribution to nation-building.”

The Metrobank Foundation seeks to highlight the contributions and inspiring stories of teachers, soldiers and police officers who passionately share their wisdom, skills, and knowledge in their respective fields. It is a career-service award that recognizes those who have redefined public service and whose work have inspired and influenced significant changes in our society. (PM)

