Setting the Stage for Long-Term Economic Growth

Short-term market volatility often presents opportunities to increase one’s portfolio exposure. This was the message that Sun Life Asset Management Company, Inc. (SLAMCI) highlighted in the SLAMCI Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held recently at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Manila.

Addressing over 700 investors and prospective clients who attended the said event, Sun Life Chief Investments Officer Michael Enriquez stated that the country’s growth story is expected to gain momentum. “We expect the Philippine economy to continue its multi-year growth trajectory. This is underpinned by the strong domestic consumption reinforced by accelerated infrastructure and investments,” Enriquez stated.

Thus, SLAMCI encouraged investors to adopt a long-term perspective when it comes to their investments.

Apart from giving a forecast on the market, SLAMCI shared the latest developments regarding the 11 Sun Life Prosperity Funds, as well as its different initiatives that aim to make investing more accessible to Filipinos. For instance, SLAMCI has launched the Bills Payment Facility in partnership with BDO to enable more clients to conveniently top up their investments. SLAMCI also announced that it will soon be launching the Sun Life Prosperity Dollar Starter Fund to cater to investors who aim to take a step from bank deposits to investments or have a short-term need for dollars.

Apart from the aforementioned, SLAMCI will also continue with its financial literacy advocacy.

“SLAMCI aims to help Filipinos achieve prosperity, and at the root of this mission is financial literacy, for it is only when they are well-informed about money management and financial instruments that they can make the best choices in terms of growing their money,” Sun Life President Valerie “Riena” Pama said.

This was, in fact, the inspiration behind the #MakeItMutual Investors Forum, which was held immediately after the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Guest speakers including Matteo Guidicelli, Reese Fernandez-Ruiz spoke about getting a head start on one’s life goals through investing, while couple Joy and Edric Mendoza and mother-and-son Rose and Martin Fausto discussed ways to advocate financial literacy among family members.