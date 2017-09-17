SilkAir, Singapore Airlines and Mastercard Launch Travel Promotion for Your Next Great Get Away

This month, dust off your passports and get ready to go on a much-needed vacation as SilkAir and Singapore Airlines (SIA) bring you “The Great Singapore Airlines Getaway”, together with Mastercard. With great places, great prices and great perks, this global sales campaign offers an opportunity for you to treat yourself and your loved ones to a travel experience of a lifetime!

Indulge in your passions with exhilarating attractions, sights, sounds and gastronomic delights in Singapore from USD160. Explore the wonders that Southeast Asia has to offer from USD205 or soak up the sun for a beach getaway in Maldives, from USD640. Travellers looking for an adventure down under can also enjoy attractive fares to Australia from USD540 and New Zealand from USD760.

For more discerning travellers seeking extra comfort, Premium Economy Class fares are also available to key destinations like Japan or Korea from USD1,000, Australia from USD1,020, Europe from USD1,500 and USA from USD1,850, while those who want to experience travel in luxury can enjoy promotional Business Class fares to Singapore starting from USD690, and to other destinations in Southeast Asia from USD850, Sydney from USD1,980, Europe from USD2,515, and USA from USD3,005.

SilkAir, SIA and Mastercard are also offering a free Singapore Stopover Holiday when customers purchase a minimum of two (2) round-trip tickets of the same itinerary beyond Singapore. You can enjoy a stopover in Singapore with free 1-night accommodation in Singapore’s spectacular hotels, and get to experience the Lion City like never before, with one-time access to over 15 great attractions. KrisFlyer members can also earn double miles for hotel bookings made through Agoda or when renting a car through Rentalcars.com during this promotion. Incredible value-adds are also in store for those who love shopping as travellers will receive a S$10 KrisShop eVoucher for every round trip ticket booked on silkair.com

“”The Great Singapore Airlines Getaway” is part of Singapore Airlines 70th Anniversary celebrations, and SilkAir, as its regional wing, is very excited to be part of it”, said Jake Jeow, SilkAir Manager Philippines. “We are also glad to continue working with Mastercard to benefit its cardholders and our travellers.”

Promotion is exclusive to Mastercard cardholders and KrisFlyer members, runs from 7–24 September 2017, with a travel period of 1 October 2017 – 30 June 2018. For bookings and inquiries, visit SilkAir Ticketing Office or call 032-505-7871. For more details on these promos, be sure to visit the website.