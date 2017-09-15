Singing Centenarian gets P50k

A singing centenarian, Rosita M. Codilla, from the municipality of Sogod received a P50,000 gift grant from the Cebu Provincial Government through Vice Gov. Agnes A. Magpale at the Provincial Capitol.

Codilla, 108, shared her musical talent with Magpale and the media as she sang her favorite classics after receiving her check.

Although she has developed a slight hearing loss due to old age, she has no known hereditary diseases such as high blood pressure or diabetes in her family.

When Magpale asked what her secret was, she just told her that she mostly eats boiled vegetables and takes multivitamins.

Her mother passed away at the age of 116 and her husband at 96 years old.

Codilla, a mother of three and grandmother of 28, was also a former pageant winner during her time claiming the Ms. Sogod crown in 1927.

The provincial government grants cash incentives to centenarians in recognition of their 100 years of existence and in support of their basic and medical needs.

From P20,000 in the past years, the Provincial Board increased the incentives to P50,000 through a resolution approved April this year considering the increasing prices of medicines and basic commodities.

