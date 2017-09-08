Skechers Invites You to GO RUN Anytime Anywhere in This Virtual Race Plus, Get a Chance to Win a Pair of the New Skechers GO RUN 5!

Do you have what it takes to be a hero? Join thousands of dedicated runners around the Philippines and challenge yourself!

Skechers GORUN.PH is a virtual running event that allows runners to finish a selected distance within a certain period of time. Join thousands of runners across the country in the September Heroes of the District race from Sept 1-30, 2017!

Runners can accomplish the challenge anytime, anywhere for P900 where a finished race earns you a personalized Finisher’s Shirt, Medal, and a Multi-Purpose Face Mask.

Plus get a chance to win a pair of Skechers GO RUN 5 shoes that will be raffled off to finishers of the 100k and 200k categories!

Race categories:

21k – Jarhead

50k – Razorback

100k – Sky Ranger

200k – The Black Eagle

Register online at www.skechers.com.ph/skechersgorunph

Deadline for registration: Sept 15, 2017

For questions or concerns, contact us at:

Email: admin@gorun.ph Mobile: 0998 843 2997

Join the Skechers GORUN.PH September Heroes of the District race and start your fitness journey!

HOW IT WORKS

Registration Procedure:

1. Please deposit the registration fee to:

BDO Savings Account

Account Name: Basemark Creative Marketing Services

Account Number: 005080238683

BPI Savings Account

Account Name: Patrick Anthony EvardomeCoralde

Account Number: 3179-5185-45

2. Register and create an account by clicking the REGISTER button on www.skechers.com.ph/skechersgorunph or http://app.gorun.ph/signup.

Update your profile and race preferences, then upload your deposit slip along with it. Please write your name on the deposit slip to ensure validity, and give us 24 hours to verify your account.

What Running Applications Should I Use for Logging My Run?

We highly encourage you to use the Strava App and join Go Run PH Running Club. This will allow us to monitor your progress. Other applications you may use are Run Keeper, Nike+ Run Club, Samsung Health App and other applications that is convenient to you.

How Do I Submit My Daily/ Weekly Run Proof?

You need to register with an email and password, and you can submit your run sessions anytime by logging in on our web app.

When Can I Receive My Finisher Short After Completing the Challenge?

3-4 days after we post the race results, your finisher’s shirt shall be delivered to your given address.