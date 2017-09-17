SM City Puerto Princesa: SM Prime First Premier Mall in Palawan

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), one of the leading integrated property companies in Southeast Asia, continues to expand in the provincial cities of the Philippines as it opens its first premier mall in the largest province in the country, SM City Puerto Princesa in Palawan, on September 15, Friday. This new mall will add 54,000 square meters (sqm) in gross floor area (GFA), bringing the company’s total retail space in the Philippines to 7.9 million sqm.

Built in one of the fastest growing cities in the country, SM City Puerto Princesa is strategically located at the heart of Puerto Princesa City. Its unique identity topped with lush landscaping is positioned to conform to its resort-style complex.

“We take pride in opening the 64th mall of SM Prime in one of the most sought-after island destinations in the world. We expect SM City Puerto Princesa to add new dynamics and opportunities to the thriving province of Palawan highlighted by SM’s pursuit of new and unique malling experience,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

Set to open with 80% of space lease-awarded, SM City Puerto Princesa will have three-level retail and dining floors that will house around 180 favored food and retail shops including The SM Store, SM Supermarket, BDO, Sports Central, Surplus Shop, Cyberzone, Watsons, SM Appliance, Ace Hardware, a traveler’s lounge and other homegrown brands.

Aside from that, Palaweño moviegoers will now have a more satisfying and exciting cinema experience with SM City Puerto Princesa’s three 158-seater SM Digital Cinema, and two 48-seater Director’s Club Cinema.

Designed to complement the tropical vibe of the island, SM City Puerto Princesa is set to be a cost-efficient and energy saving building, in line with SM Prime’s commitment on sustainable future and disaster risk reduction.

This year, SM Prime has already launched SM CDO Downtown Premier in Cagayan de Oro, S Maison at Conrad Manila in Pasay City and SM Cherry Antipolo in Rizal; and still scheduled to open is SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown in Cagayan Valley.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people.