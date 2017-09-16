SM is Most Trusted Brand in Philippine Trust Index 2017

SM has emerged as the top trusted and most popular brand in the country based on the 5th Philippine Trust Index by the EON Group.

The PTI is EON’s multi-awarded proprietary research that looks into the levels and drivers of trust among Filipinos.

Based on a poll of 1200 Filipinos aged 18 and above from March to April 2017, SM ranked first among ten companies as the most popular and most trusted among the general and informed public. BDO Unibank, Inc. was also cited among the top 10 most popular and most trusted brands.

In a separate result, the study showed that Filipinos trust brands that they come in contact most often, whether as employees or as customers. Most of these trusted brands fall under the manufacturing and retail sectors, followed by restaurants and fast food chains.

Among this larger pool surveyed is a sample of 600 Filipinos deemed the informed public or Filipinos at least 25 years old with at least 3 years of tertiary education and who tune in to the news at least twice a week.