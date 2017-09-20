SMDC at 10: Delivering on the Dream of a Home for Every Filipino

From Henry Sy’s dream and legacy of selling a pair of shoes to every Pinoy comes another vision his son and name bearer, SM Prime Holdings Inc. Chairman Henry Sy, Jr. created– this time to provide access to homes for every Filipino through SM Development Corporation (SMDC).

Sy sees the huge opportunities for SMDC in serving Filipino families in a country where there is a backlog of over 5.5 million homes as of 2016.

“I want the Philippines to be a nation of homeowners. At the moment, we are selling 15,000 to 20,000 units a year and we want to increase that to provide more families with homes,” SM Prime and SMDC Chair Henry Sy, Jr. said.

With the launch of Mezza Residences in 2006, SMDC recently marked its 10th year in the business with 31 projects and more than 50,000 units delivered to residents.

SMDC has redefined urban living spaces for over a decade. With an emerging and growing market in the young middle class, SMDC found a niche in families and professionals who aspired for a better life, looked for new experiences and are equipped with increased spending power in a growing Philippine economy. Its simple and successful proposition: to provide accessible and affordable homes with five-star amenities across the country.

SMDC developed properties in key cities in Metro Manila and now in the provinces that offer accessibility to major transport terminals as well as malls and retail podiums and other basic services.

Convenience is the name of the game, related Sy who saw and felt its importance while briefly living in Hong Kong during the mid-1980s until the early 1990s. He said he had to walk several meters, lugging around heavy grocery or several laundry bags from the supermarket or laundry area to his apartment.

“Convenience is very important. I want to give Filipinos a chance to own homes in good, premium areas such as those beside a mall or transport terminal or build a mall within the condominium itself to provide residents with convenience,” Sy said.