SoKor Students Finish Capitol Internship

Ten Korean students from Pukyong National University successfully completed their week-long internship in the different offices of the Cebu Provincial Government last Friday, August 25.

The completion ceremony started with the interns sharing their experiences and learnings while they were deployed in the different Capitol offices.

The students include Jeong Eun Eo, Kim Seo Rin, Song Hye Won, Kwen A Young, Kim So Young, Cho Ha Jeong, Kim Jihyeon, Park Minhee, Yeo Euijoo, and the lone male student Choi Chanyoung.

They were assigned in the Cebu Investments and Promotions Office (CIPO), Barangay Affairs Section of the Provincial Governor’s Office, Provincial Tourism Office, Provincial Veterinary Office, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, Provincial General Services Office and Public Employment Service Office.

They expressed how they were warmly welcomed by the employees of their respective assigned offices.

The interns added their exposure to the different areas of work in the Capitol was very unforgettable.

Aside from their internship work, the Korean students also attended Capitol’s youth for sustainable tourism summit organized by the tourism office.

Bomin Kim, Manager of Eurasia Cooperation Center of Busan Foundation for International Cooperation, expressed her interest to replicate a similar activity in Busan, South Korea.

After interns’ sharing of experiences, the mentors of each intern also gave feedback on the interns’ performance during the entire internship program.

All of the mentors complimented their interns for a job very well done. The interns were very proactive in accomplishing their tasks and daily work, they added.

Human Resource Management Office head Bhobby Nacorda and Mercedita Coca of the Provincial Governor’s Office awarded the certificates of completion and tokens to the interns.

The ceremony ended with a photo opportunity by all participants and organizers of the Busan – Cebu internship program. (HRMO)

cebu.gov.ph