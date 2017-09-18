Stephen King’s “It” Tops North American Box Office for 2nd Weekend

Following its record-breaking debut last week, American horror movie “It” continues to lead North American box office for the second weekend in a row with an estimated USD60 million in its second weekend.

Warner Bros. and New Line’s latest movie is based on renowned horror writer Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name. Directed by Andy Muschietti and made for around USD35 million, the movie tells the story of seven children in Derry, Maine, who are terrorized by the eponymous being.

“It” has brought in a whopping USD 218.7 million in box office sales after only 10 days in North American theaters. The movie also continues to break records overseas, earning USD60.3 million in 56 markets. This brings its international running cumulative to USD152.6 million and the worldwide tally to USD 371.3 million, according to studio figures collected by comScore.

Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” opened in the second place with an estimated USD14.8 million. The action thriller movie is an adaptation of Vince Flynn’s 2010 novel of the same name. The movie follows young CIA

black ops recruit Mitch Rapp, who helps a Cold War veteran try to stop the launching of a nuclear weapon in the Middle East.

Another newcomer, Paramount’s horror film “Mother!”, opened in the third place, with an estimated USD7.5 million.

Open Road Films’ romantic comedy “Home Again” landed in the fourth place with an estimated USD5.33 million in its second weekend.

Lionsgate’s action comedy film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” dropped to the fifth place with an estimated USD3.55 million in its fifth weekend. (Xinhua)