Surigao Norte Solon Bares Major Projects for ‎2018-2019 in Siargao

Surigao del Norte 1st district Representative Francisco Jose ‘Bingo’ Matugas II revealed that he is working on the construction of Siargao Nautical Highway by 2019, during the blessing and inauguration of the Municipal Public Market, Level 3 Water System, Community Fish Landing Center and Barangay Talisay Seawall in Siargao Island.

‘Siargao Nautical Highway’ means the putting up of a bridge connecting Barangay Hayangabon in Claver town to Socorro and Socorro town to Barangay Consolacion, Dapa town in Siargao Island.

“I am coordinating with Department of Transportation Sec. Art Tugade for the opening of a full-blown Siargao International Airport, that is why we are expanding the roads leading to the Sayak airport terminal,” said Matugas.

He also said that all is set for a wide-ranging and far-reaching Siargao Materials Recovery Facility’ in collaboration with Environment Sec. Roy Cimatu.

“We seek to control the production and segregation of waste materials because we do not want to become just another Boracay in this part of the globe. Siargao is well-known in the field of tourism. We have lots of domestic and foreign visitors and sightseers, that is why we are doing everything to enrich and improve it,” Matugas added.

Meanwhile, Matugas also disclosed that there is a big possibility that Pres. Rodrigo Duterte will soon visit Cloud Nine in General Luna town, Siargao Island.

“There are four cabinet secretaries who confirmed their attendance in the World Surfing Cup which we hosted. House Speaker Sonny Alvarez has a beach house in Malinao, Gen. Luna. We are hoping that Pres. Duterte is coming, and most likely, it will be a surprise visit,” he said. (John Glenn A. Platil, PGO-SDN/PIA-Surigao del Norte)