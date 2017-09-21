Tabal Receives P100K From Capitol

Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III handed over the P100,000 check to Cebuana long-distance runner Mary Joy Tabal in a simple ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Capitol.

The provincial government gave a cash incentive to Tabal in recognition of her gold-medal finish in the marathon event of the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last month.

“We are very proud of your achievement in the recent Southeast Asian Game,” Davide told Tabal who was accompanied by her coach John Philip Dueñas.

Davide also informed the Cebuana marathoner of the resolution passed by the Provincial Board led by Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale commending her for the stirring victory in the biennial meet.

Tabal, who is eyeing to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, thanked the governor for the incentive.

“With the financial incentive nga dawat nako, dako gyud nigmatabang especially nga expensive kaayo ang training abroad,” she said.

Also present during the turnover was lawyer Ramil Abing, Provincial Sports Commission executive director.

“The provincial government supports any sports program which aims to develop the talents of young athletes especially at the grassroots level,” Davide said when asked about the impact of Tabal’s success on the province sports program.

The governor added that the provincial government would continue to send its athletes to compete in multi-sporting events such as the Batang Pinoy and regional meet to help them hone their skills. (Kelvin Cañizares)

cebu.gov.ph